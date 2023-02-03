 | Fri, Feb 03, 2023
Legal weed available in Missouri days earlier than expected

The Missouri State Department of Health and Senior Services announced Thursday they would start approving conversion requests for medical marijuana dispensaries, which many businesses applied for in December.

February 3, 2023 - 3:14 PM

Margaret Schmitz Rizzo helps a customer seeking recreational cannabis decide which vaping products to purchase at Fresh Green Dispensary in Waldo. Photo by Carlos Moreno/KCUR 89.3

Marijuana dispensaries around Kansas City opened their doors to a sudden rush of customers on Friday, the first day that legal weed became available to purchase in Missouri.

“It’s just been crazy,” said Bianca Sullivan, CEO of Fresh Green Dispensary in Brookside. “Everybody thought that maybe they’d roll out over the weekend.”

