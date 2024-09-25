Man charged with assassination attempt

Federal prosecutors have filed a charge of attempted assassination of a presidential candidate against Ryan Routh, who was arrested as he fled from his sniper’s perch at Trump International Golf Club in Florida.

The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, alleges that Routh “did intentionally attempt to kill Former President of the United States Donald J. Trump, a major Presidential candidate” when he hid out near where Trump was golfing in West Palm Beach on Sept. 15. During a perimeter sweep of the course, Secret Service agents saw Routh crouched in brush near the sixth hole, and then opened fire when they spotted his SKS-type 7.62×39 caliber rifle.

Routh, who did not manage to fire off any shots, attempted to flee, but he was captured as he traveled northbound on I-95 a short time later. He was initially charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

He has been further “charged with attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, which strikes at the very heart of our democratic system,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

“The FBI is continuing our investigation into this alleged plot and will use the full weight and resources of the FBI to uncover and provide as much information as possible about what led to the events in West Palm Beach,” he concluded. “In our country, we have to hold accountable people who resort to violence.”

In addition, the indictment also charged Routh with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and assaulting a federal officer.

It comes after prosecutors earlier this week outlined new details about the case and declared that there is “probable cause to support additional charges which can and should be considered by the court.” They alleged that Routh “stalked” Trump in Florida for more than a month, citing cell phone data that places him at the golf course as well as Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence across several days between August 18 and the day of his arrest.

Routh also left behind a note detailing his intentions.

“Dear World, This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I am so sorry I failed you,” Routh wrote.