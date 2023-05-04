 | Thu, May 04, 2023
Man dies following choke hold

The medical examiner’s office Wednesday determined Neely died from compression of the neck, but the office said any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.

By

National News

May 4, 2023 - 4:19 PM

Police officers watch as protesters gather in the Broadway-Lafayette subway station to protest the death of Jordan Neely, Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Jake Offenhartz)

NEW YORK (AP) — The choking death of a man in the New York subway was setting off powerful reactions Thursday, with some calling it a homicide and others defending the passenger’s actions as defense against disorder.

New York has become one of the nation’s safest large cities but the emotional responses recalled the metropolis of decades ago, when residents felt besieged by crime and fatal vigilantism made national headlines.

Manhattan prosecutors promised a “rigorous” investigation into whether to bring criminal charges in the death of the Black man, who was tackled by fellow passengers and put in a fatal chokehold by a white man who has been described as a Marine veteran.

