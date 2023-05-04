Man dies following choke hold

NEW YORK (AP) — The choking death of a man in the New York subway was setting off powerful reactions Thursday, with some calling it a homicide and others defending the passenger’s actions as defense against disorder.

New York has become one of the nation’s safest large cities but the emotional responses recalled the metropolis of decades ago, when residents felt besieged by crime and fatal vigilantism made national headlines.

Manhattan prosecutors promised a “rigorous” investigation into whether to bring criminal charges in the death of the Black man, who was tackled by fellow passengers and put in a fatal chokehold by a white man who has been described as a Marine veteran.