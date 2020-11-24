Man leaves $3K tip for a beer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A customer left a $3,000 tip for a single beer as a restaurant voluntarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The man walked into Nighttown on Sunday in Cleveland, ordered the beer and asked for the check, which came to $7.02, owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook.
Ring said the man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working brunch service.
