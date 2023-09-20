 | Wed, Sep 20, 2023
McCarthy: There’s still time at prevent shutdown

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy remained insistent upon passing a temporary funding bill through the U.S. House, and thus avoid a looming government shutdown.

September 20, 2023 - 2:36 PM

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-California) addresses reporters after a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — With no clear strategy, no sure support and not much time left to prevent a government shutdown, Speaker Kevin McCarthy nevertheless vowed on Wednesday he would not give up trying to convince his colleagues to pass a temporary funding bill through the House.

But lawmakers watching and waiting for the beleaguered leader to deliver are looking at other options.

The Republican speaker insisted as he arrived at the Capitol for another grueling day of negotiations that he still had time to win over hard-line conservatives and keep the government funded before money runs out before the end of the month.

