 | Fri, Jul 14, 2023
Meet the group charged with dispensing $50 billion in opioid settlement funds

People with high hopes to receive funds as part of an opioid crisis settlement are already clamoring over the funding. Here's what a team of experts is considering when deciding who gets what.

Philip Rutherford, chief operating officer of Faces & Voices of Recovery, gathered with his colleagues in Washington, D.C., in June 2023 for a multiday conference around addiction issues, including the use of opioid settlement funds. Photo by Lindsay Dively/TNS

As more than $50 billion makes its way to state and local governments to compensate for the opioid epidemic, people with high hopes for the money are already fighting over a little-known bureaucratic arm of the process: state councils that wield immense power over how the cash is spent.

In 14 states, these councils have the ultimate say on the money, which comes from companies that made, distributed, or sold opioid painkillers, including Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, and Walmart. In 24 other states, plus Washington, D.C., the councils establish budget priorities and make recommendations. Those will affect whether opioid settlement funds go, for example, to improve addiction treatment programs and recovery houses or for more narcotics detectives and prisons.

KFF Health News, along with Johns Hopkins University and Shatterproof, a national nonprofit focused on the addiction crisis, gathered and analyzed data on council members in all states to create the first database of its kind.

