Michael Cohen forced to return to prison

NEW YORK — Hours after being taken into custody on Thursday, Cohen was rushed back to the upstate New York prison he got released from just weeks ago over coronavirus concerns, according to his attorney, Jeffrey Levine.

Levine told the New York Daily News that the Bureau of Prisons didn’t let him or his client’s family know until Friday morning that Cohen had been returned to the federal lockup in Otisville.

“I had been trying to locate him all night and no one had any information, and this morning I spoke to the prison and they confirmed to me that he’s been there since last night,” Levine said. “We’ve been completely in the dark on this.”