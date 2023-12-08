 | Fri, Dec 08, 2023
Michigan teen gets life sentence for school shooting

'I am a really bad person. I've done terrible things,' the young man said. 'Any sentence they ask for, I ask that you ... impose on me.'

December 8, 2023

A memorial outside Oxford High School in Michigan after four students were killed and seven others injured on Nov. 30, 2021. "Our family has a permanent hole in it that can never be fixed — ever,” said Buck Myre in court Friday. His son, Tate, was one of the victims. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge sentenced a Michigan teenager to life in prison Friday for killing four students and terrorizing others at Oxford High School, after listening to hours of gripping anguish from parents and wounded survivors.

Judge Kwame Rowe rejected pleas from defense lawyers for a shorter sentence and ensured that Ethan Crumbley, 17, will not get an opportunity for parole.

Moments before learning his fate, the teen apologized and appeared to agree with his victims that the stiffest punishment was appropriate.

