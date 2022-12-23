 | Fri, Dec 23, 2022
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling

Under Title 42, authorities have expelled asylum-seekers inside the U.S. 2.5 million times, and turned away most people who requested asylum at the border, on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

December 23, 2022 - 1:22 PM

About 80 people from multiple countries seeking asylum wait outside the port of entry to be processed into the United States on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Tijuana, Baja California. Title 42, a policy put in place by the Trump administration that limits who can request protection, was expected to end Wednesday, but the decision was postponed. (Ana Ramirez/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing, four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then jolting railcar rides north toward the U.S. border.

Now on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande across from El Paso, Texas, she anxiously awaits a U.S. Supreme Court decision on asylum restrictions expected to affect her and thousands of other migrants at crossings along some 1,900 miles of border from Texas to California. And she’s doing so while living outside as winter temperatures plunge over much of the U.S. and across the border.

She told of fleeing economic hardship only to find more hardship, such as now shivering through temperatures that have fallen into the 20s (below -1 Celsius) at night, colder than she’s ever experienced.

