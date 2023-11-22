Missouri high court rejects Ashcroft’s appeal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pair of rulings this week from the Missouri Supreme Court laid to rest the months-long legal battles that have kept a series of ballot measures seeking to restore the right to an abortion tied up in court.

The state’s highest court, in a short order late Monday, refused to review a request by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican candidate for governor, who sought to appeal rulings that struck down the incendiary language he wrote for the ballot measures.

The court also denied an appeal request from three abortion opponents challenging cost estimates prepared by Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick.