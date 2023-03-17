 | Fri, Mar 17, 2023
Missouri sheriff, two deputies arrested

Linked to helping man kidnap his daughter

March 17, 2023 - 4:08 PM

A rural Missouri sheriff and two deputies are jailed and facing charges accusing them of helping a man in a parental kidnapping plot.

Officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday arrested Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett, deputies Matthew Cozad and Chase Bresnahan, and the father of the child, Donald Gaston. All four face multiple charges and were jailed Friday in neighboring Washington County.

Iron County has about 9,500 residents and sits 100 miles southwest of St. Louis.

