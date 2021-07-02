 | Fri, Jul 02, 2021
Mohoric posts first Tour stage win, Roglic out of contention

Friday's 155-mile course was the longest in 21 years.

July 2, 2021 - 2:56 PM

Team B&B KTM's Bryan Coquard of France, right, and a Team Alpecin Fenix' rider lie on the ground after crashing during the Tour de France on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

LE CREUSOT, France (AP) — Matej Mohoric posted his first stage win in the Tour de France on Friday following a long breakaway in the race’s longest stage.

The 249-kilometer (155-mile) hilly trek from Vierzon to Le Creusot in the seventh stage was the longest in 21 years. 

Mohoric was part of a group that formed more than 200 kilometers before the finish line. He went solo in the stage’s finale, using a tough climb to drop his remaining breakaway companions and reach the finish line in Le Creusot alone.

