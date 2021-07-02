Mohoric posts first Tour stage win, Roglic out of contention

LE CREUSOT, France (AP) — Matej Mohoric posted his first stage win in the Tour de France on Friday following a long breakaway in the race’s longest stage.

The 249-kilometer (155-mile) hilly trek from Vierzon to Le Creusot in the seventh stage was the longest in 21 years.

Mohoric was part of a group that formed more than 200 kilometers before the finish line. He went solo in the stage’s finale, using a tough climb to drop his remaining breakaway companions and reach the finish line in Le Creusot alone.