Moran testifies about state veterans’ cemeteries

TOPEKA — U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas said personal visits to veterans’ cemeteries affirmed the nation’s responsibility to individuals interred in those places and the importance of meeting future burial needs of military families.

Moran pointed during a Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee meeting Wednesday significance of the state veterans’ cemeteries in Winfield, Fort Dodge, WaKeeney and Fort Riley. Moran, raised in Plainville, recalled being surprised by selection of WaKeeney as a cemetery site. That cemetery was dedicated in 2004.

“I can tell you it’s one of the most beautiful places that really showcase what a western Kansas sunset is and what it would mean to be buried in a place called home,” Moran said.