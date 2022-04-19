 | Tue, Apr 19, 2022
More Ukrainians being reported at US borders

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported more than 5,000 encounters with Ukrainians last month.

Artur Shkodinov tries to keep his 1-year-old son, Damir, entertained on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 while waiting hours at the Tijuana border with his family for entry into the U.S. as refugees. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register/SCNG)

U.S. border officials are seeing a major spike in Ukrainians attempting to enter the U.S. via Mexico or Canada as pressure builds for the Biden administration to open new paths for those fleeing Russia’s invasion of their country.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported more than 5,000 encounters with Ukrainians last month, mostly along the southwestern border. The figure is almost five times as many as tallied in previous months.

The Department of Homeland Security has allowed some Ukrainians to enter the U.S. through a case-by-base humanitarian designation — which provides temporary protection from deportation.

