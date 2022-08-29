 | Mon, Aug 29, 2022
Menu Search Log in

NASA scrubs new moon rocket launch

The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest and could be off until mid-September or later.

By

National News

August 29, 2022 - 3:25 PM

With the countdown clock stopped at T-minus 40 minutes, Artemis I sits at Launch Pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., after a scrubbed launch due to reported engine issues. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA called off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Monday after a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained engine trouble.

The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest and could be off until mid-September or later.

The mission, when it happens, will be the first flight in NASA’s Artemis project, a quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago.

Related
July 26, 2022
July 12, 2022
July 5, 2022
July 2, 2019
Most Popular