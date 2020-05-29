Storms may keep SpaceX flight grounded

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX pressed ahead with its second attempt to launch astronauts for NASA — a historic first for a private company — but more stormy weather threatened more delays.
Elon Musk’s company came within 17 minutes Wednesday of launching a pair of NASA astronauts for the first time in nearly a decade from the U.S., before the threat of lightning forced a delay.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said managers were debating whether to bump the next launch attempt from today to Sunday to take advantage of a slightly improved forecast at Kennedy Space Center.
