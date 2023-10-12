 | Thu, Oct 12, 2023
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft

Asteroid samples delivered recently by a NASA spacecraft three years ago from the surface and Bennu, have been brought back to earth. Since the sample chamber has yet to be opened, experts remain uncertain how much material is available for testing.

By

National News

October 12, 2023 - 2:01 PM

Photo by pixabay.com

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft — a jumble of black dust and rubble that’s the most ever returned to Earth.

Scientists anticipated getting a cupful but are still unsure how much was grabbed from the carbon-rich asteroid named Bennu, almost 60 million miles away. That’s because the main sample chamber has yet to be opened, officials said during an event at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

“It’s been going slow and meticulous, but the science is already starting,” said the mission’s lead scientist, Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona.

