 | Thu, Sep 28, 2023
Netflix bows out of DVD-by-mail service

Netflix, which transformed the movie and television industry more than 25 years ago with its DVD-by-mail service, is ending the practice. Video streaming long has supplanted DVDs as the primary mode of home entertainment.

National News

September 28, 2023 - 2:48 PM

Red Netflix envelopes sit in a bin of mail at the U.S. Post Office sort center in 2010 in San Francisco. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS

The curtain is finally coming down on Netflix’s once-iconic DVD-by-mail service, a quarter century after two Silicon Valley entrepreneurs came up with a concept that obliterated Blockbuster video stores while providing a springboard into video streaming that has transformed entertainment.

The DVD service that has been steadily shrinking in the shadow of Netflix’s video streaming service will shut down after its five remaining distribution centers in California, Texas, Georgia and New Jersey mail out their final discs Friday.

The fewer than 1 million recipients who still subscribe to the DVD service will be able to keep the final discs that land in their mailboxes.

