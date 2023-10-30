 | Mon, Oct 30, 2023
New deal could end 6-week auto strike

General Motors and the United Auto Works union have reached a tentative agreement. The UAW reached a tentative agreement last week with Ford and on Saturday with Stellantis.

October 30, 2023 - 2:42 PM

United Auto Workers members march in the Detroit Labor Day Parade on Sept. 4, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/TNS

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a six-week-old strike against Detroit automakers, two people briefed on the deal said Monday.

The agreement follows the pattern set with Ford last week and Jeep maker Stellantis over the weekend.

The deals will last four years and eight months and include 25% general pay raises and cost of living adjustments. Combined they bring the wage increase to over 30% over the life of the contract.

