New rules proposed after first debate goes off the rails

America just wants a MUTE button.
The Commission on Presidential Debates vowed Wednesday to install unspecified new rules to keep the face-offs under some semblance of control after President Donald Trump went off the rails in the first clash with Joe Biden.
“Additional structure should be added to future debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of issues,” the commission said in a statement Wednesday.
