Menu Search Log in

New rules proposed after first debate goes off the rails

Commission on Presidential Debates doesn't offer details but says it will keep debates under some semblance of control. The next debate is a town hall event Oct. 15.

By

National News

October 1, 2020 - 9:54 AM

A woman watches on TV as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. Photo by (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

America just wants a MUTE button.

The Commission on Presidential Debates vowed Wednesday to install unspecified new rules to keep the face-offs under some semblance of control after President Donald Trump went off the rails in the first clash with Joe Biden.

“Additional structure should be added to future debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of issues,” the commission said in a statement Wednesday.

Related
September 30, 2020
September 29, 2020
August 18, 2020
October 16, 2019
Trending