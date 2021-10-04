 | Mon, Oct 04, 2021
New term for SCOTUS

The Supreme Court is beginning a new term that will include abortion, gun rights and religion on the agenda.

By

National News

October 4, 2021 - 9:15 AM

The United States Supreme Court on Oct. 22, 2020 in Washington, D.C. The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that high school Brandi Levy should nto be punished for her social media posts. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is beginning a momentous new term with a return to familiar surroundings, the mahogany and marble courtroom that the justices abandoned more than 18 months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abortion, guns and religion all are on the agenda for a court with a rightward tilt, including three justices appointed by President Donald Trump.

The justices will meet in person for arguments today, although Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate remotely from his home after testing positive for COVID-19 late last week. Kavanaugh, who was vaccinated in January, is showing no symptoms, the court said. All the other justices also have been vaccinated.

