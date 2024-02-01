 | Thu, Feb 01, 2024
Newest COVID shots are 54% effective in preventing symptoms

The latest COVID-19 vaccines are 54% effective in preventing symptomatic infection in adults, according to a new study.

By

National News

February 1, 2024 - 1:52 PM

COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by REGISTER FILE PHOTO/GETTY

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest versions of COVID-19 vaccines were 54% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in adults, according to the first U.S. study to assess how well the shots work.

The shots became available last year and were designed to better protect against more recent coronavirus variants.

In Thursday’s study, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at 9,000 people who got tested for COVID-19 at CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, checking who tested positive and whether they had gotten a new shot or not.

