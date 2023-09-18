 | Mon, Sep 18, 2023
No deal in sight for striking auto workers

There are no signs of an early resolution to a strike among auto workers who are picketing Detroits Big Three manufacturers. This is the first time workers against all three have walked out simultaneously.

September 18, 2023

A young supporter holds a sign as United Auto Workers members strike at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on Sept. 16, 2023, in Wayne, Michigan. This is the first time in history that the UAW is striking all three of the Big Three auto makers, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, at the same time. Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/TNS

The auto workers’ strike against Detroit’s Big Three went into its fourth day on Monday with no signs of an early breakthrough and against the threat that the walkout could soon spread.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she is hoping for a quick resolution, and that it is too soon to gauge the impact of the strike.

“It’s premature to be making forecasts about what it means for the economy. It would depend on how long the strike lasts and who would be affected by it,” she said on CNBC.

