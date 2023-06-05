 | Mon, Jun 05, 2023
No survivors found in crashed plane that flew over DC

Attention on the crash and its cause was heightened by its unusual flight path over Washington and a sonic boom caused by military aircraft heard across Washington, D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia.

By

National News

June 5, 2023 - 3:21 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four were killed when an unresponsive plane that flew over the nation’s capital crashed in Virginia, leaving behind “highly fragmented” wreckage in a mountainous area that will take days to gather and sort, federal authorities said Monday.

A day after the plane prompted the military to scramble fighter jets, the Federal Aviation Authority said in a brief update that the pilot and three passengers were killed and that the plane was “destroyed” in the crash. Their identities weren’t immediately released.

NTSB investigator Adam Gerhardt told reporters it will take investigators a while to reach the remote crash scene about two to three miles north of Montebello in mountainous terrain. They expect to be on the scene at least three to four days.

