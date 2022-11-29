 | Tue, Nov 29, 2022
Oath Keepers leader convicted of sedition

Trial showcased the extremist group's efforts to keep Donald Trump in the White House at all costs, including a 'bloody' civil war.

National News

November 29, 2022 - 5:07 PM

Rioters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s election, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection

Oath Keepers’ founder Stewart Rhodes. (Collin County Jail/TNS)

A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty of sedition after three days of deliberations in the nearly two-month-long trial that showcased the far-right extremist group’s efforts to keep Republican Donald Trump in the White House at all costs. Rhodes was acquitted of two other conspiracy charges.

Using dozens of encrypted messages, recordings and surveillance video, prosecutors made the case that Rhodes began shortly after the 2020 election to prepare an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power.

