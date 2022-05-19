 | Thu, May 19, 2022
Oklahoma passes strict abortion ban

Oklahoma's Legislature approved a Texas-style anti-abortion bill that providers say will be the most restrictive in the nation. It's part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states to scale back abortion rights.

May 19, 2022 - 3:36 PM

Jennifer Seward dressed as a character from the television show the Handmaids Tale while protesting on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Kansas Citians gathered to express opposition to a draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court indicating it plans to overturn Roe Vs Wade. Photo by Emily Curiel / Kansas City Star / TNS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Legislature gave final approval Thursday to another Texas-style anti-abortion bill that providers say will be the most restrictive in the nation once the governor signs it.

The bill is part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights. It comes on the heels of a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that suggests justices are considering weakening or overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nearly 50 years ago.

The bill by Collinsville Republican Rep. Wendi Stearman would prohibit all abortions, except to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement.

