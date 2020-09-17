Menu Search Log in

One name is left on the hurricane list, and it’s still only September

It's almost time to start using the Greek alphabet. A record-breaking 25 named storms are predicted for this season. There have already been 20.

By

National News

September 17, 2020 - 10:02 AM

Waves break ashore near rthe Gulf State Park pier as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on September 15, 2020 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The storm is bringing heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to FL. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

MIAMI — There’s only one name left on the National Hurricane Center’s alphabetical list of storm names. After Wilfred, it’s time for names left untouched since 2005: the Greek alphabet.

And with a good two months left in the formal hurricane season, it’s likely that Tropical Storm Alpha might make an appearance somewhere in the Atlantic before the season ends on Nov. 30. Although, as anyone around for the 2005 storm season remembers, the final storm of that season — Tropical Storm Zeta — actually petered out on Jan. 6, 2006.

So far, this hurricane season has already seen 20 named storms, enough to blow through nearly all of the names assigned to 2020. That’s still well within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s prediction for a record-breaking season. In August, the agency said it expects up to 25 named storms, more than it has ever predicted in one season. Of those, NOAA predicted up to 11 would be hurricanes and up to six be major hurricanes.

Related
July 8, 2020
June 4, 2020
October 4, 2019
July 12, 2019
Trending