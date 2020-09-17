One name is left on the hurricane list, and it’s still only September

MIAMI — There’s only one name left on the National Hurricane Center’s alphabetical list of storm names. After Wilfred, it’s time for names left untouched since 2005: the Greek alphabet.

And with a good two months left in the formal hurricane season, it’s likely that Tropical Storm Alpha might make an appearance somewhere in the Atlantic before the season ends on Nov. 30. Although, as anyone around for the 2005 storm season remembers, the final storm of that season — Tropical Storm Zeta — actually petered out on Jan. 6, 2006.

So far, this hurricane season has already seen 20 named storms, enough to blow through nearly all of the names assigned to 2020. That’s still well within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s prediction for a record-breaking season. In August, the agency said it expects up to 25 named storms, more than it has ever predicted in one season. Of those, NOAA predicted up to 11 would be hurricanes and up to six be major hurricanes.