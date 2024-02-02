 | Fri, Feb 02, 2024
Owl’s escape from New York zoo remains a mystery

Someone freed a majestic Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco one year ago. The case was never solved and Falco is thriving in the urban wilds after a lifetime in captivity.

By

National News

February 2, 2024 - 3:04 PM

Eurasian eagle-owl. Photo by Wikimedia Commons

NEW YORK (AP) — This New York love story begins with a criminal act of sabotage.

Under cover of darkness a year ago Friday, someone breached a waist-high fence and slipped into the Central Park Zoo. Once inside, they cut a hole through a steel mesh cage, freeing a majestic Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco who had arrived at the zoo as a fledgling 13 years earlier.

Immediately, Flaco fled the park, blinking his big orange eyes at pedestrians and police on Fifth Avenue before flying off into the night.

