Parts of Sierra Nevada likely to get 10 feet of snow from powerful storm

At least nine Lake Tahoe ski resorts were closed and visitors to Yosemite National Park were told to leave as a powerful storm bore down on the Sierra Nevada.

March 1, 2024 - 2:32 PM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — At least nine Lake Tahoe ski resorts closed and visitors to Yosemite National Park were told to urgently leave Friday as California’s most powerful storm of the season bore down on the Sierra Nevada, where residents were urged to take shelter as they prepared for up to 10 feet of snow in some areas.

The storm began barreling into the region on Thursday, with the biggest effects expected to close major highways and trigger power outages Friday afternoon into Saturday. A blizzard warning through Sunday morning covers a 300-mile stretch from north of Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park.

“Your safe travel window is over in the Sierra,” the National Weather Service in Reno posted Thursday morning on social media. “Best to hunker down where you are.”

