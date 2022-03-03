Phill Kline, former AG, subpoenaed for Jan. 6

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The congressional committee investigating last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed a former Kansas attorney general who promoted baseless election fraud claims that helped fuel the deadly rioting.

The U.S. House committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, violence issued its subpoena Tuesday to Phill Kline. It directs him to produce documents by March 15 and submit to in-person questioning by lawyers on March 25.

A conservative Republican, Kline was Kansas attorney general from 2003 to 2007, losing his 2006 reelection bid. The Kansas Supreme Court indefinitely suspended his state law license in 2013 over what it deemed misconduct in his investigations of abortion providers.