 | Tue, Jul 18, 2023
Phoenix continues to swelter

July 18, 2023 - 1:26 PM

Traffic warden Rai Rogers mans his street corner during an 8-hour shift under the hot sun in Las Vegas, on July 12, 2023, where temperatures reached 106 degrees amid an ongoing heatwave. More than 50 million Americans are set to bake under dangerously high temperatures this week, from California to Texas to Florida, as a heat wave builds across the southern United States. Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix’s relentless streak of dangerously hot days was finally poised to smash a record for major U.S. cities on Tuesday, the 19th straight day the desert city was to see temperatures soar to 110 degrees or more.

Nighttime has offered little relief from the brutal temperatures. Phoenix’s low of 95 on Monday was its highest overnight low ever, toppling the previous record of 93 set in 2009. It was the eighth straight day of temperatures not falling below 90 , another record. That hit nine straight days with Tuesday’s overnight low of 94.

It’s “pretty miserable when you don’t have any recovery overnight,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Salerno.

