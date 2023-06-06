 | Tue, Jun 06, 2023
Plane that crashed in Va. lost contact during ascent

On Monday, it took investigators several hours to hike into the rural area where the plane crashed about 60 miles southwest of Charlottesville. They expect to be on the scene for at least three to four days.

June 6, 2023

An F-16C Fighting Falcon. On Sunday afternoon, six U.S. military F-16 jets broke the sound barrier when alerted of a potential violation of U.S. airspace. (ETHAN MILLER/GETTY IMAGES/TNS) Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images/TNS

Only minutes into a doomed journey that ended on a remote Virginia mountain, the pilot of a business jet was not responding to air traffic control instructions and the situation was soon reported to a network that includes military, security and law enforcement agencies, according to federal aviation officials.

Despite being out of contact on its ascent Sunday afternoon, the jet that had just taken off from a Tennessee airport continued toward its intended destination on Long Island, then turned to fly back to Virginia where it slammed into a mountain, killing the four people aboard.

Family and friends identified two of the victims as an entrepreneur known in New York real estate circles and her 2-year-old daughter.

