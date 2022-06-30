 | Thu, Jun 30, 2022
Poll: About half say Trump should be charged for 1/6

A new poll found 48% of U.S. adults say former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. The poll was divided along party lines, with 68% of Republicans saying he should not be charged.

By

National News

June 30, 2022 - 2:03 PM

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, waits to testiy before the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on June 28, 2022. (Yuri Gripas/ABACAPRESS.COM/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — About half of Americans believe former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, a new poll shows.

The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 48% of U.S. adults say the Republican former president should be charged with a crime for his role, while 31% say he should not be charged. An additional 20% say they don’t know enough to have an opinion. Fifty-eight percent say Trump bears a great deal or quite a bit of responsibility for what happened that day.

The poll was conducted after five public hearings by the House committee investigating Jan. 6, which has sought to paint Trump’s potential criminal culpability in the events that led to deadly insurrection. But it was taken before Tuesday’s surprise hearing featuring former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Her explosive testimony provided the most compelling evidence yet that the former president could be linked to a federal crime, experts say.

