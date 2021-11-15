Americans must stop defending the violence of Jan. 6

In a newly released interview, former President Donald Trump was asked about the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters who threatened to kill Vice President Mike Pence. Did Trump respond as any responsible adult would, and condemn that threat? Of course not. Repeating his delusional claim that Pence could have overturned the election, Trump defended the rioters’ fury at his vice president, calling it “common sense.”

With the possibility of another Trump presidential run still in play, every Republican officeholder who hasn’t yet disavowed him — which is most of them — should be asked to defend this latest, most grotesque evidence of his unfitness. If they can’t (and they can’t), then why are they still enabling him?

Throughout his presidency, Trump refused to condemn dangerous acts against America when committed by people he viewed as being personally on his side. In Helsinki, he shocked the world by taking Vladimir Putin’s word over American intelligence regarding Russian election meddling. After the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va., Trump declared there were “very fine people” on both sides — even though one side included white supremacists.