Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says he'll suspend some of his initiatives until after the election 'to avoid even the appearance of an impact on election mail.'

By

National News

August 19, 2020 - 9:22 AM

United States Post Office mail collection boxes on Derry Street in Swatara Township. August 17, 2020 Photo by USA/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing mounting public pressure and a crush of state lawsuits, President Donald Trump’s new postmaster general says he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics blame for widespread delays and warn could disrupt the November election.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday he would “suspend” several of his initiatives — including the removal of the distinctive blue mailboxes that prompted an outcry — until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.”

“We will deliver the nation’s election mail on time,” DeJoy said in a statement.

