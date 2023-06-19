 | Mon, Jun 19, 2023
Power outages continue as heat wave grips South

In Louisiana, officials closed nearly two dozen state offices Monday because of the risks of severe weather.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — More than 100,000 customers in the southern U.S. remained without power Monday following damaging storms, leaving residents searching for relief as sweltering temperatures continued to scorch the region.

Power outages for some customers in the piney woods of Texas could stretch late into this week as crews scrambled to make repairs. In some parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, the heat wave has been accompanied by heavy rain, punishing winds, thunderstorms and hail.

