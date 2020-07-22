Menu Search Log in

Powerful earthquake rattles southern Alaskan coast

A late Tuesday earthquake struck near southern Alaska, triggering a tsunami warning that was later canceled. There were no immediate reports of damage in the sparsely populated area.

By

National News

July 22, 2020 - 10:01 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake off Alaska’s southern coast jolted coastal communities late Tuesday, and some residents briefly scrambled for higher ground over fears of a tsunami.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the sparsely populated area of the state, and the tsunami warning was canceled after the magnitude 7.8 quake off the Alaska Peninsula produced a wave of a less than a foot.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck Tuesday at 10:12 p.m. local time and was centered in waters 65 miles south-southeast of the tiny community of Perryville, at a depth of 17 miles.

Related
June 24, 2020
April 1, 2020
March 20, 2020
March 4, 2020
Trending