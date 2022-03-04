 | Fri, Mar 04, 2022
Putin’s actions trigger long-buried fears of nuclear war

'I can remember riding my bike through the desert as a kid and thinking one day this whole valley will be a radioactive hole.'

March 4, 2022 - 3:51 PM

The aftermath of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. Photo by U.S. Army

Growing up in Las Vegas in the 1980s, Glynn Walker always knew he could die in a nuclear attack.

The 43-year-old engineer remembers “duck and cover” drills in elementary school, where you dive under your desk in the event of an air raid, and basement fallout shelters in churches and gymnasiums with radiation-warning signs on their doors.

“We had the nuclear test sites, Nellis Air Force Base, the Hoover Dam,” he said, referring to Nevada landmarks that likely were in the crosshairs of Soviet military strategists. “We knew we’d be a target,” he said.

