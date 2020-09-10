Menu Search Log in

Report: White supremacy is ‘most persistent and lethal’ terroristic threat facing the U.S.

Violent extremists exploit fears about COVID-19 and social grievances, to incite violence, intimidate and promote their agenda.

September 10, 2020 - 10:08 AM

Neo-Nazis, alt-Right and white supremacists march through the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., the night before the "Unite the Right" rally, on Aug. 11, 2017. A draft report from the Department of HOmeland Security names white supremacy the "most persistent and lethal" terror threat in the U.S. for the next year. Photo by (Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto/Zuma Press/TNS)

A draft report from the Department of Homeland Security has predicted white supremacy will be the “most persistent and lethal” terror threat in the United States next year.

In three different draft documents, obtained by Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes and first reported on by Politico, the DHS expressed greater worry about the controversial ideology than both foreign terrorist groups and disinformation efforts from Russia.

“Foreign terrorist organizations will continue to call for Homeland attacks but probably will remain constrained in their ability to direct such plots over the next year,” all three documents said.

