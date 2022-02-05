 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
Republican Party states investigation of Jan. 6 Capitol riot is a ‘persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse’

Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger censured for serving on committee investigating the insurrection

By

National News

February 5, 2022 - 8:04 AM

Protesters smash the door of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo by (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Republican National Committee censured two GOP lawmakers on Friday for participating on the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 insurrection and assailed the panel for leading a “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

GOP officials took a voice vote to approve censuring Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois at the party’s winter meeting in Salt Lake City. The censure was approved a day after an RNC subcommittee watered down a resolution that had recommended expelling the pair from the party.

The censure accuses Cheney and Kinzinger of “participating in a Democrat-led persecution.”

