Republicans emerge from convention thrilled with Trump

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The last time Republicans gathered for a full convention, they were plagued by internal division and fear. Morale was near rock bottom. And the party’s presidential nominee showed little desire, or capacity, to add new voters to his political coalition.

What a difference eight years make.

The Republican officials, strategists and activists who packed Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention this week expressed a collective confidence at levels not seen in decades. Boos and infighting marred Donald Trump’s first convention in 2016, but this one was defined by overwhelming displays of unity as GOP leaders — Trump skeptics among them — reveled in what most view as an all but certain victory come November.

Trump’s survival after nearly being assassinated at a Pennsylvania rally over the weekend, they said, was the last piece to bring everyone together in spite of the former president’s extraordinary personal and political baggage.

“It feels like 1980,” said a smiling New York GOP Chair Ed Cox on the convention’s red-carpeted floor this week, referring to Ronald Reagan’s landslide presidential victory. Cox pointed to a sense of inevitability building around Trump and the GOP. “We finally came completely together.”

For Democrats, it is the worst of times.

Back in Washington, the party intensified a public and private lobbying effort to force President Joe Biden to drop out of the race after his disastrous debate against Trump last month. Donors, elected officials and leaders within Biden’s own campaign believe he cannot win. And an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll indicated that the vast majority of Democratic voters have lost confidence in Biden’s ability to govern and want him to step aside before it is too late to stop Trump.

Only about a third of Democrats believe Biden is more capable than Trump of winning in November, according to the poll, which also found that nearly two-thirds of Democrats say Biden should withdraw from the presidential race and let his party nominate a different candidate.

By contrast, about 7 in 10 Republicans say Trump is more capable of winning the election. Almost no Republicans think Biden is more capable of winning. The doubters include Black Democrats, who make up the backbone of Biden’s political coalition. Only about half of Black Democrats think Biden is better able to win, according to the poll.

Many Democrats now privately expect — or perhaps hope — that someone other than Biden will be on stage to accept the party’s nomination when the Democratic National Convention begins in Chicago in a month.

Hours before Trump’s triumphant convention speech on Thursday, a top Biden campaign official repeatedly pushed back against a flurry of new questions about whether the president is going to step aside.

“I do not want to be rude, but I don’t know how many more times I can answer that,” Quentin Fulks, principal deputy manager of Biden’s reelection campaign, told a news conference in Milwaukee when asked whether the president’s commitment to his reelection may be softening. “There are no plans being made to replace Biden on the ballot.”

There’s still plenty of time for surprises

Election Day is 109 days away. The first early votes will be cast in just eight weeks. And recent elections suggest that the conventional wisdom is often wrong.

Some national polls do show a close race, though others suggest Trump with a lead. Some state polls have contained warning signs for Biden, too, including a recent New York Times/Siena poll that suggested a competitive race in Virginia, a state Republicans last won 20 years ago.