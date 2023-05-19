 | Fri, May 19, 2023
Republicans ‘press pause’ on debt ceiling talks

“It’s time to press pause because it’s just not productive,” Graves told reporters.

May 19, 2023 - 3:28 PM

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top debt ceiling negotiator for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Friday it’s time to “press pause” on talks as negotiations with the White House came to an abrupt standstill at the Capitol.

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., tapped by McCarthy, R-Calif., to lead the talks, emerged from an hourlong session and said gaps remained between House Republicans and the Democratic administration.

