 | Thu, Nov 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

SAG strike ends

Hollywood actors and writers are returning to studios after more than six months. A deal was reached with actors on Wednesday.

By

National News

November 9, 2023 - 2:24 PM

A sign reads ‘Unions Stand Together’ as SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line in solidarity with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside Netflix offices on Wednesday, in Los Angeles, Calif. Members of SAG-AFTRA, which represents actors and other media professionals. Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images / TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On Thursday, for the first time in more than six months, neither Hollywood’s actors nor its writers will be on strike.

The long-awaited clearing in the industry’s stormiest season in decades comes as a deal was reached late Wednesday to end what was, at nearly four months, the longest strike ever for film and television actors.

The three-year contract must be approved by the board of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and its members in the coming days. But union leadership declared that the strike ended Thursday, putting all of the parts of production back into action for the first time since spring.

Related
September 26, 2023
July 13, 2023
May 2, 2023
December 11, 2014
Most Popular