SCOTUS hearings to begin

Senate is charing ahead to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day, despite coronavirus outbreaks.

October 12, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for the US Supreme Court, looks on during a meeting with Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on October, 1, 2020. Photo by (Erin Scott/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court  nominee Amy Coney Barrett are set to begin as a divided Senate charges ahead on President Donald Trump’s pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg  and cement a conservative court majority before Election Day.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, will tell the Senate Judiciary Committee that she is “forever grateful” for Ginsburg’s trailblazing path as a woman. But she is resolved to maintain the perspective of her own mentor, the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia and “apply the law as written,” according to her prepared opening remarks for the hearings, which start Monday as the country is in the grips of the coronavirus  pandemic. 

“Courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life,” Barrett says in the remarks, which The Associated Press obtained.

