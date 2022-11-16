 | Thu, Nov 17, 2022
Scrabble expands word dictionary

Words like "adulting," "fauxhawk," "acting" and "guac" are now valid, according to the official Scrabble Players Dictionary. The dictionary will include about 500 new words.

November 16, 2022 - 2:33 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Here’s the sitch, Scrabble stans. Your convos around the board are about to get more interesting with about 500 new words and variations added to the game’s official dictionary: stan, sitch, convo, zedonk, dox and fauxhawk among them.

Out this month, the add-ons in the seventh edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” join more than 100,000 words of two to eight letters. The book was last updated in 2018 through a longstanding partnership between Hasbro and Merriam-Webster.

The new words include some trademarks gone generic — dumpster for one — some shorthand joy like guac, and a delicious display of more verb variations: torrented, torrenting, adulted, adulting, atted, atting (as in don’t at me, bro).

