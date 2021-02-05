Menu Search Log in

Senate adopts blueprint for $1.9T relief plan

Vice President Kamala Harris cast her first tie-breaking vote to advance a measure that lets Democrats force the relief plan through the chamber without Republican support.

National News

February 5, 2021 - 1:48 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden, center, and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and other Democratic senators to discuss his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 3, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden met Friday with leading House Democrats who aim to put his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on a fast track to becoming law, drawing on new signs of strain in the economy to push for its approval.

“We can’t do too much here, we can do too little,” he told them. “Real, live people are hurting. And we can fix it. And we can fix it and the irony of all ironies is when we help them, we are also helping our competitive capacity, through the remainder of this decade.”

The Senate early Friday approved a measure that would let Democrats muscle the relief plan through the chamber without Republican support. Vice President Kamala Harris was in the chair to cast the tie-breaking vote, her first.

