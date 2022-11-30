 | Wed, Nov 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Senate bill protects same-sex marriage

The U.S. Senate approved legislation that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned landmark decisions the way it did with abortion over the summer.

By

National News

November 30, 2022 - 2:30 PM

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 26: Plaintiff Jim Obergefell speaks to members of the media after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a ruling regarding same-sex marriage June 26, 2015 outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. The high court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to marry in all 50 states. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved legislation Tuesday that would enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, codifying many of the rights that would disappear if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn those landmark decisions the way it overturned the nationwide right to an abortion this summer.

The 61-36 bipartisan vote sends the bill back to the U.S. House, where lawmakers expect to give it their final stamp of approval soon, before sending it to President Joe Biden. The House voted 267-157 in July to approve the original bill, but must vote again after a bipartisan group of senators added in religious liberty protections.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, wore the same tie Tuesday he wore to his daughter’s wedding and recounted a conversation he had with his daughter and her wife following the death of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Related
November 17, 2022
November 16, 2022
September 16, 2022
July 19, 2022
Most Popular