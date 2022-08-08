 | Mon, Aug 08, 2022
Senate Democrats pass budget package

President Joe Biden's ambitious domestic policy bill has been pared down, but still meets party goals to slow global warming, control prescription drug costs and tax wealthy corporations.

August 8, 2022 - 1:33 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she departs the Senate after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act at the U.S. Capitol on August 7, 2022, in Washington, DC. The Senate worked overnight Saturday into Sunday as they moved toward the final passage of the Senate budget reconciliation deal, which Senate Democrats have named The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The final vote was 51-50, with the tie-breaking vote being cast by Vice President Kamala Harris. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations.

The estimated $740 billion package heads next to the House, where lawmakers are poised to deliver on Biden’s priorities, a stunning turnaround of what had seemed a lost and doomed effort that suddenly roared back to political life. Cheers broke out as Senate Democrats held united, 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote after an all-night session.

Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, both Republicans, voted against the bill.

