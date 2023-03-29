 | Wed, Mar 29, 2023
Senate rescinds Iraq war authorization

Senators voted 66-30 to repeal the 2002 measure and also the 1991 authorization that sanctioned the U.S.-led Gulf War.

By

National News

March 29, 2023 - 3:28 PM

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) (Left) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) talk during a news conference following the weekly Democratic Senate policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 15, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate voted Wednesday to repeal the resolution that gave a green light for the 2003 invasion of Iraq, an effort to return a basic war power to Congress from the White House 20 years after an authorization many now say was a mistake.

Iraqi deaths are estimated in the hundreds of thousands, and nearly 5,000 U.S. troops were killed in the war after President George W. Bush’s administration falsely claimed that Saddam Hussein was stockpiling weapons of mass destruction.

“This body rushed into a war,” said Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat who has pushed for years to repeal the powers. The war has had “massive consequences,” Kaine said.

