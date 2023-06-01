 | Thu, Jun 01, 2023
Sitcom star convicted of two counts of rape

A jury has convicted actor Danny Masterson of two counts of rape. The former "That '70s Show" star could get 30 years to life in prison.

June 1, 2023 - 1:52 PM

Danny Masterson Photo by TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “That ‘70s Show” star Danny Masterson was led out in handcuffs from a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and could get 30 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty on two of three counts of rape at his second trial, in which the Church of Scientology played a central role.

Masterson’s wife, actor and model Bijou Phillips, gasped when the verdict was read and wept as he was taken into custody, while a group of family and friends who sat stone-faced behind him throughout both trials.

The jury of seven women and five men reached the verdict after deliberating for seven days spread over two weeks. They could not reach a verdict on the third count, that alleged Masterson raped a longtime girlfriend. They had voted 8-4 in favor of conviction.

